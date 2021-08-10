Fred Smoot says Washington will go 11-6 this season and makes another bold prediction

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – In the past several years we’ve seen championships won by the Capitals, Nationals and Mystics, but it’s been almost 30 years since the Washington Football Team has won a super bowl.

They have not even won a playoff game since 2005. Former Washington Football Team standout cornerback Fred Smoot, who had two stints with the team, says this could be the year that things change for the burgundy and gold.

“I think they have championship potential and I’m saying that truthfully, they know when I played, I told them the truth and I still tell them the truth to this day, we have the best team talent wise under the age of 25, you look at the defensive line, you look at the defensive backs, you look at the running backs, the wide receivers, a very talented team,” Smoot told WDVM. “Now everybody is going to say we are a quarterback away, but I’ve seen Trent Dilfer win a super bowl, I’ve seen teams win it with a quarterback that’s a stopgap quarterback. So at the end of the day it’s one of them times where it’s exciting to be a Washington Football fan right now.”

When asked for a recorded prediction, Smoot told WDVM that he believes the team will go 11-6 and made another bold prediction.

“Go to DC bet, anywhere you gotta do the bet, MGM, 11-6,” Smoot said. “Yes we are, we’re going to win a playoff game this year, I’m booking it.”