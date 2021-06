BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – There was a big shake up in the first round of the men’s singles draw at Wimbledon, thanks to Washington, DC area legend Francis Tiafoe.

Tiafoe took down No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-3).

It’s the first win over a top five player for the Hyattsville native who was trained at the JTCC in College Park, Maryland.