Frances Tiafoe advances to third round at Wimbledon

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – At Wimbledon, fresh off a huge first round upset win over No. 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas, DC area star Frances Tiafoe is moving on to the third round.

The Hyattsville, Maryland native, who trained at the JTCC in College Park, faced off against Canadian opponent Vasek Pospisil Wednesday, winning in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4).

Tiafoe has now matched the furthest he has advanced at Wimbledon, he could still make it further, he will play Karen Kachanov of Russia on Friday. Tiafoe’s best finish in a grand slam was when he made the Australian Open quarterfinal in 2019.