Former Washington Football team players remember 2005 playoff run

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) – For Washington Football Team fans 15 years ago, January 7, 2006, is a day to remember. It’s the last time the team won a playoff game.

“When you have a special year like that. When you go to the playoffs. You win a playoff game. You think often about those moments and specifically those moments that you had with your teammates,” Mark Brunell, who was the quarterback of the 2005 Washington team told WDVM on Thursday.

The game was a defensive battle between Washington and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite gaining just 120 yards on offense, Washington won 17-10. Coached by head coach Joe Gibbs, the late great Sean Taylor scored a memorable touchdown while linebacker Marcus Washington sealed the win with an interception in the fourth quarter.

“We had played them earlier in that year. And earlier that year it seemed to be kind of a scoring back in forth between both teams but it was a tale of two different games once we got to the playoffs,” Ladell Betts who was the backup running back on the 2005 team said. “But it was a fun game. We hadn’t been to the playoffs in a long time. And we got the W so it was a fun game.”

When Washington plays the Buccaneers on Saturday, they’ll have a chance to repeat history. Chris Cooley, who was the starting tight end on the 2005 team, thinks this year’s group is similar to the one that made the playoff run in 2005.

“I do see a similarity to the 2005 team,” Cooley said. “And I didn’t see that until the back half of this season and I think the first thing I’ve noticed for sure is they know exactly who they are.”