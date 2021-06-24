DC Divas have hands on WFA quarterfinals, eyes on championship

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) – Practicing at the St. James sports complex in Springfield, Virginia, the DC Divas are bursting with excitement and determination ahead of their Women’s Football Alliance quarterfinals matchup on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Inferno.

“We’re doing a lot of studying off the field and on the field, we’ve added extra practices, we’re doing everything we can,” DC Divas head coach Allysea “Ghost” Marfull, who has been with the franchise for 17 years, but just recently became head coach this year, said. “We brought in consultants to help us get through the rest of the season. We’re just trying to build to get through the next two games to end up in Canton.”

The Divas are 1-3 on the season, but two wins in the playoffs, could punch their ticket to the league championship game in Canton, Ohio.

“Just like when you’re on the line, your hands might be one place and your eyes are another,” Divas right tackle Kristin Jones said. “So right now our hands are on this game, but are eyes are on Canton, Ohio.”

Jones’ rookie season was the last time the Divas won a championship. The team won back-to-back titles in 2015 and 2016.

Middle linebacker Chantal Ridlon is just excited to be playing playoff football. Ridlon spent several years playing in the third division of women’s professional football in Connecticut and joined the Divas at the sport’s highest level ready to make an impact two years ago. Ridlon’s first season with the team was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“You just got to take it one game at a time,” Ridlon said. “There is no next game if we don’t win this game. So got to focus on this one.”

The Divas playoff game will kick off at 6 p.m. Saturday at Marshall High School. Gates will open for fans at 5:00 p.m. and parking is free, while home capacity is limited to 1,000 fans. You can find more info on the team’s website.