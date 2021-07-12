Cedric Mullins to start in All Star Game

Baltimore Orioles’ Cedric Mullins watches his ball while hitting a three-run home run off Toronto Blue Jays relief pitcher Jeremy Beasley during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 7-1. Orioles’ Maikel Franco and Pedro Severino scored on the home run. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DENVER, Co. (WDVM) – Baltimore Orioles outfielder, Cedric Mullins, will start in centerfield for the American League team Tuesday night in MLB’s All Star Game.

Mullins was not originally selected an AL starter in fan voting but was named to the team as a reserve. He will now start in centerfield, replacing an injured Mike Trout from the Los Angeles Angels as announced Monday by AL manager Kevin Cash of the Rays.

Mullins was one of two replacements in centerfield for Trout – the other being Adolis Garcia from the Texas Rangers – who doesn’t have quite the numbers that Mullins does.

Mullins currently leads the American League in hits (106), and is first among AL outfielders in doubles (23) and stolen bases (16), while boasting the second best batting average (.314). Mullins also has 16 home runs so far this seeing, a team high that he shares with Trey Mancini, who will represent the Orioles in the Home Run Derby.

The 2021 MLB All Star Game will be played Tuesday night at Coors Field in Denver Colorado. First pitch will be at 7:30 p.m.