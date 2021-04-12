Capitals and Wizards to allow fans this month, will honor front line workers at games

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – The long wait for fans to go games at Capital One Arena is set to come to an end this month.

Both teams announced Monday that they will allow fans back into the arena in the next few weeks.

Capital One Arena will return fans to Wizards and Capitals games at 10 percent capacity, which equals 2,100 fans.

The Wizards’ first home game with fans will be April 21, while the Capitals’ will be April 27.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency and D.C. Health granted an approval to allow 10 percent capacity.

“Our fans fuel everything our players and teams accomplish, and they have been deeply missed,” Capitals and Wizards owner Ted Leonsis said in a press release. “Our country has been through great stress over the past year, and it has taken a mental toll on all of us, but we know that sports are a great healer. So, we thank Mayor Bowser and her team for approving our vigorous health and safety plan so that some of our passionate Caps and Wizards fans may gather – with the first games being attended by some of our incredible first responders and frontline COVID-19 workers.”

The Caps, Wizards and Monumental Sports will welcome hundreds of frontline workers to both games, to recognize their hard work and heroic actions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other ticket priority will be given to season ticket holders and partners, with more information coming out in the future about tickets for others.