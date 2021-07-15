Bradley Beal to miss Tokyo Olympics due to health and safety protocols

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Wizards star guard Bradley Beal was just days away from living out a childhood dream of playing for Team USA basketball in the Olympics, but that dream won’t be coming true this year.

Team USA announced Thursday that Beal will not be participating in the 2021 Toyko Olympics, after he was placed under USA Basketball health and safety protocols Wednesday.

Team USA did not announce Beal as positive for COVID but in media availability Thursday, Bam Adebayo said that Beal “got Covid,” but is doing okay and is not experiencing any symptoms. It was not shared whether Beal is vaccinated or not.

Team USA teammate and DC area native Jerami Grant was also placed on the health and safety protocols list out of an abundance of caution, according to Team USA. As of Thursday afternoon, Team USA was looking for a replacement for Beal.

“As far as Brad is concerned I’m dying for him, we all are,” Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich said. “You know since he was a little kid, this has been a dream of his. He was playing great, he was having fun, being a big part of us coming together chemistry wise and as a family. So for him and for his family and immediate family, it’s devastating. So we just feel horrible about it.”