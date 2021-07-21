Athletes Unlimited Lacrosse season to begin Friday in Boyds

Athletes Unlimited will hold its inaugural women’s lacrosse season this summer at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds from July 23 through August 22. (Photo: Athletes Unlimited)

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – They say crab cakes and lacrosse – that’s what Maryland does best. Starting Friday, there will be an emphasis on lacrosse at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds for five weeks.

Athletes Unlimited will begin its inaugural professional women’s lacrosse league on Friday with opening ceremonies at 3:00 p.m. and two games to follow at 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The season, which begins on July 23 and runs through August 22, will follow a unique format. Each week, four captains will draft teams and all of the teams will play each other throughout the weekend, with a winner each week. The league says it is placing an emphasis on the players – there will be no coaches or owners.

On Tuesday night, the first teams were drafted by four captains – Kylie Ohlmiller (former Stony Brook star), Angie Benson (recent Virginia Tech grad), Katie O’Donnell (former Penn State standout) and Megan Douty (former Maryland star). Another former Maryland star – Taylor Cummings – was selected as one of the first four picks, she will play on team O’Donnell. 11 of the 55 players participating hail from the D.C. metropolitan or Baltimore area, while five played for the University of Maryland and eight others played for schools in either D.C., Maryland or Virginia.

Team Ohmiller will face Team Benson at 5 p.m., while Team O’Donnell and Team Douty will face off at 7:30 p.m.

In an interview with WDVM earlier this year, Cummings, who played for the Terps from 2013-16, said she’s excited to play in the league and increase the sports exposure locally and nationally.

“I think it’s great to bring really high level lacrosse to the state, just to continue to continue to expose it to so many kids and such a great population of lacrosse loving fans,” Cummings said in the Spring. “So we’re super excited to get started, it’s been a year plus in the making and a lot of us haven’t played in a really long time, so we’re just excited to get out there and get started.”

For more information, including schedules and tickets, you can visit Athletes Unlimited’s website.