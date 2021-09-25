Alex Ovechkin begins 2021 sixth all-time on career goals list, chasing record

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) – Over the offseason, the Washington Capitals signed Alex Ovechkin to a five-year extension, keeping the great eight under contract until he’s 40.

“It’s his shot, it’s his passion,” Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said. “He overpowers goalies, he overpowers players and he continues to do it at a later age in his career. So it obviously is very impressive what he’s doing.”

But like Tom Brady in the NFL, Ovechkin is aging like fine wine, playing some of the best hockey of his career, still.

“To watch it every day, to have a front row seat, to pass him the puck once in a while,” Capitals forward Tom Wilson said. “It’s been one of the coolest things to watch his journey since I’ve been here and it seems like every couple weeks he’s breaking a record.”

Ovechkin is currently sixth place all-time in NHL career goals scored, with 730. He could realistically move up to third all-time on the list this season.

“It’s gonna be fun. He’s a crazy good, probably best goal scorer of this generation for sure and it’ll be exciting,” Wilson said. “I guess there’s gonna be some pressure on his linemates to get him the puck because when he shoots it, he’s gonna score.”

When asked about breaking the goals record, Ovechkin did not want to talk about and with a smile said he’s just taking it game-by-game.

Wayne Gretzky holds the all-time goals record with 894 career goals.

