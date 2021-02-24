After loss, Wizards not satisfied with five-game win streak

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks watches play during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in San Antonio. San Antonio won 121-101. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

LOS ANGELES (WDVM) – The Washington Wizards’ five-game win streak was snapped Tuesday night, as they lost to the Los Angeles Clippers, 135-116.

“You know our meeting today, I didn’t see a happy team,” head coach Scott Brooks said late Tuesday night after falling to the Clippers. “That we were just going to go out there and all of the sudden just win games. We were still focused on what we do and I like that about our group. They’re pretty level headed. They want to play well. They want to do well. They want to help each other play well. They’re disappointed.”

The win streak has been a huge turnaround for the team, that started the season 6-17. The win streak included wins over the Boston Celtics, John Wall and the Houston Rockets and the Denver Nuggets, at home. They also earned comeback wins over the Portland Trail Blazers and the Los Angeles Lakers on the road.

The Wizards are now focused on bouncing back Thursday night at Denver.

“We got to find a way to be consistently good and be able to bounce back from losses,” Wizards center Moe Wagner said. “And I think everybody knows. We’ve experienced enough to understand that and not get down on ourselves with a loss. I think that’s what we did in the first half of the season a little bit and it cost us.”