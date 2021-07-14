After COVID paused his career, a DC soccer player created a business to help other soccer players get scouted and signed

22-year-old soccer player Alex Koritsas of Washington, D.C., founded UK Football Contacts in late 2020 after the COVID-19 pandemic put his professional career in England on pause.

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Growing up in Washington, D.C., Alex Koritsas dreamed of playing soccer at the highest level.

“I started kicking the ball when I was three or four just in the backyard,” Koritsas said. “My dad is English, my whole family is English, so growing up obviously I had to play. Every game I’d come downstairs in my Arsenal jersey on, picturing what it would be like to play.”

A dual citizen in America and England, Koritsas played soccer at St. John’s College high school, before spending one season at division I Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts.

“I started sort of realizing that maybe it was getting a bit late if I wanted to go over to England,” Koritsas said. “So I started e-mailing professional clubs.”

One year into a college career, Koritsas moved to Europe, playing semi-professional soccer and a lower division team in Spain. He earned a tryout with Brentford F.C., a team that was later promoted to the English Premier League. Koritsas eventually signed with Crawley Town F.C., a team in the fourth division of professional soccer in England.



“By the time I signed in January [of 2020], COVID came around. February came and they canceled the whole season,” Koritsas told WDVM. “I was speaking to a lot of other clubs at the time and asking those clubs, you know, ‘what is the situation with your club? Can I come in? Will there be a contract on the table?’ Stuff like that. And a lot of the answers were, we just don’t have the funds to sign new players and sort of hit after hit.”

Though Koritsas shot at a professional career was put on pause, he took a new shot – starting his own business – and he scored.



“That’s when I came up with my business,” Koritsas said. “UK Football Contacts.”

Koritsas’ business provides aspiring young soccer players all over the world with contact info for teams, coaches and scouts, in England, America and Australia.



“It’s been about nine months now,” Koritsas said. “I’ve helped over 550 players now.”

Through a difficult time, Koritsas turned his adversity, into success for others.

“It means a lot right now to help all of these players in the same exact boat that I was in,” Koritsas said. “And it honestly brings a smile to my face every day, seeing these success stories.”

Koritsas says that he still dreams of a professional career for himself and isn’t ruling out future efforts to fulfil that dream. You can visit UK Football Contacts’ website here.