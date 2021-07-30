Aaron Wiggins picked by the Oklahoma City with the 55th pick in the draft

Maryland guard Aaron Wiggins dunks on Michigan State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in College Park, Md. Maryland won 73-55. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

With the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, the Oklahoma City Thunder picked Aaron Wiggins from the University of Maryland. Aaron’s selection makes it four straight years in a row, that a Terrapin was picked in the draft.

Wiggins is the 67th player in University of Maryland history to be drafted into the NBA.

During his junior season, Wiggins led the Terps’ in scoring, averaging 14.5 points per game while shooting 45% from the field. His performances earned him an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention.

WORTH THE WAIT!



Aaron Wiggins is headed to OKC! pic.twitter.com/UXQXEHxOXe — Maryland Basketball 🐢 (@TerrapinHoops) July 30, 2021

Back in June, during the NBA G League Elite Camp; Aaron Wiggins averaged 13 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 59 percent shooting from the field, including 50 percent from 3-point range in just under 20 minutes in two scrimmage games.

That performance, propelled him up draft boards across major publications; putting him near the middle, or end of the second round.

“You know I’m just really excited, and really grateful for everything that I have.” said Aaron, in a 1-on-1 conversation with him before the draft.