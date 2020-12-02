1st round pick Israeli Deni Avdija ready to make impact for the Wizards

Deni Avdija is the highest drafted player from Israel in the history of the NBA. (Courtesy: Maccabi Tel Aviv)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) – Moving from Tel Aviv to Washington, DC, the past few weeks have been an adjustment for Wizards first round draft pick, 19-year-old Deni Avdija from Israel.

“Since the plane took off, I left everybody home,” Avdija said. “And I understood that I started a new beginning, a new career.”

Avdija is not only excited to be in the NBA, but to be in the District of Columbia specifically.

“He’s come to a different country, drafted to the NBA, in a city that he loves already,” Wizards head coach Scott Brooks said.

When the Wizards began training camp this week, Brooks was wowed by Avdija’s first official workout with the team.

“That was high level. I was excited to see that,” Brooks said. “You have a talent and you have the skillset and he has the size and now you have that work ethic, you’re going to see a good player.”

Avdija played the past four seasons for the three-time reigning Israeli Premier League champions Maccabi Tel Aviv. His former head coach Ioannis Sfairopoulos thinks he’ll have an easy transition to the NBA as an all-around player and “glue in the locker room.”

“He can make his teammates better. He can score, he can rebound, he can run pick and rolls,” Sfairopoulos told WDVM.

Avdija is glad he’s accomplished his goal of reaching the NBA, but says he is striving for more.

“I worked hard for this,” Avdija said. “All I’ve come through came to this moment. And I’m not done. I have a lot of goals to accomplish.”

His first order of business, is making an impact for the Wizards.

“I like to make plays,” Avdija said. “I like all my teammates to be together and win games all together. I’m a big competitor. And I like to win, I love to win. It’s all I do.”

And off the court, Avdija says he’s enjoyed eating at American restaurants such as Chipotle and Houston’s, but is on the hunt for the best local hummus.

“Hopefully I have good guides to show me good Hummus places to go,” Avdija said.