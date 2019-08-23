Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
DC Bureau
inFOCUS
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Braggin rights
Top Stories
Residents are left cleaning up broken trees after a major storm hits Smithsburg
Top Stories
West Virginia Attorney General sues major opioid manufacturers
Fire departments to build joint training facility
Health concerns are being battled with proper education
Virginia man indicted for allegedly stealing human skull
Weather
Local Forecast
Eye on the Storm
Cameras
Alerts
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
Washington Redskins
Scorestream
Marketplace
Hump Day
BrewPass
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Events
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Obituaries
Contests
Auto-Racing Challenge
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Search
Search
Search
Pro Football Challenge
Trending Stories
Virginia man indicted for allegedly stealing human skull
Filing against VA Medical Center in Clarksburg claims patient was the victim of homicide
Frederick County crash kills Stephens City man
Serial killer who preyed on gay men executed in Florida
Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide
Tweets by WDVMTV