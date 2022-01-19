Policing Black America – A Matter of Life & Death: Saturday, Feb. 5th, 5:00 PM

Hosted by Bremante Bryant, “Policing Black America: A Matter of Life & Death” examines the roots of police violence against African Americans; focuses on the impact this abuse has had on local families and explores possible solutions moving forward. Three parts, each segment includes a discussion with local leaders, educators, and parents. “The Conflict” explores the beginnings of police crimes against African Americans. “The Conversation” features local parents and counselors discussing the most effective ways to communicate messages of safety to their young sons. And “The Solution” features a discussion of how this ongoing problem could possibly end. Guests include Dr. Ravi K Perry, Chair Professor of Howard University’s department of political science; Dr. Howard John Wesley, Pastor of the historic Alfred Street Baptist Church in Alexandria; and Judge Greg Mathis, Emmy Award-winning of the nationally syndicated “Judge Mathis” court show.