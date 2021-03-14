Gas prices increasing across Maryland, AAA Mid-Atlantic study finds

MARYLAND (WDVM) — If you’ve noticed your pockets feeling extra light after a trip to the gas station, you’re not alone. Many people expected gas prices to go up as everyone left quarantine and hit the roads again, and a recent study by AAA found they were right. Gas costs have climbed steeply over the last few weeks, not only in Maryland but across the nation as a whole.

The study found that, in the state, the average price of gas increased by 32 cents in the last month. The nation’s average went up slightly more, going up by 33 cents in the last month. And people have certainly noticed the difference.

“I pay more — probably almost $10 [more] a tankful at the pump,” said Terry Tallion, a Pennsylvania resident. “I can guarantee it’s gonna go higher. We’ll be lucky if we don’t hit $5 a gallon.”

But what have the experts said about the change and the reasons behind it? And, more importantly, where will it go from here?

According to the AAA Mid-Atlantic study, this price hike can be at least partially attributed to an increase in demand. While gas prices in Maryland haven’t gone over $3 per gallon since October 2014, if demand continues to increase it is possible we will pass that marker.

Courtesy of AAA Mid-Atlantic

The above graph shows the average price per gallon in Maryland, as well as in several cities across the state. As of Sunday, a gallon of gas costs 51 cents more than it did at this same time last year, right when the pandemic began.

As vaccines continue to roll out, we can expect to see more cars on the road and larger numbers on the price display.