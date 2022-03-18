WTAJ- Marine Corp Veteran and Former U.S. Attorney Bill McSwain joined WTAJ News to talk about his campaign to be Pennsylvania’s next governor.

McSwain was appointed to be the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania by Former PResident Donald Trump in 2017. He touts that experience in addressing one of his key platforms: public safety.

“We’re seeing a public safety crisis throughout the commonwealth,” McSwain explained. “I’m the only candidate who has any experience stopping crime, deterring crime, and punishing crime. I think that’s very relevant to the race.”

Another key part of the platform for McSwain is school choice. He said he wants to be “the school choice governor.” A part of McSwain’s campaign includes a “Bill of Rights for Parents” that he believes will give parents more access to their child’s education.

McSwain told WTAJ that he plans, if elected, to immediately hold a special legislative session to pass “transformative school choice legislation.”

The Pennsylvania primary election is May 17th.