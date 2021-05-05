Women’s lacrosse league stacked with talent coming to Maryland this summer, Terps legend Taylor Cummings to participate

BOYDS, Md. (WDVM) – The state of Maryland is a hot bed for lacrosse talent, this summer there will be even more talent in the area than usual.

Athletes Unlimited is launching a lacrosse league this summer, that will feature some of the best women’s lacrosse players on the planet. The games will be played between July 19 and August 22 at the Maryland Soccerplex in Boyds, Maryland.

The league will feature world champions, U.S. National team members, NCAA national champions and all-Americans. Four players will serve as captains and draft teams of 14 players each.

Former University of Maryland superstar midfielder Taylor Cummings is one of the stars participating, Cummings played for the Terps from 2013-16, and she tells WDVM she’s excited to play and about the impact it will have on the sports exposure, especially locally.

“I think it’s great to bring really high level lacrosse to the state, just to continue to continue to expose it to so many kids and such a great population of lacrosse loving fans,” Cummings said. “So we’re super excited to get started, it’s been a year plus in the making and a lot of us haven’t played in a really long time, so we’re just excited to get out there and get started.”