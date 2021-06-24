“..We’re all here..” The Funkstown Skunks are pumped to be back

FUNKSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Funkstown Skunks kicked off their home schedule, against Mt. Airy Post 191 legion baseball, on Thursday, June 24th. And to say everyone was excited to be back, is an understatement.

For some of the players, this is their shot to have a chance to grow their game, after losing out on last summer, and more.

“We also didn’t get to have our high school season last year either. I mean that was tough, not being able to get live at-bats, and stuff like that.” said John Hill, a catcher for the Funkstown Skunks. “I mean we’re still able to bat in the cage, and hit off the T, and stuff like that; it’s still tough not being able to get those live reps.”

For others, this is their shot to get back to building momentum through winning baseball.

“I’m very excited, I think we have a good chance at making a run deep into the state playoffs, and hopefully regionals. All of our expectations are high for this season.” said Dillon Smith, an outfielder for the Funkstown Skunks.

The Skunks were crowned 2019 Legion Baseball State champs, and were poised to have another successful year in 2020; before the pandemic put that to a halt.

Parents whose kids were on the team, were obviously upset; but this season is a chance for them to enjoy their sons play ball.

“My son was a freshman in high school, he missed his freshman year of baseball. So it’s nice getting back out here, and watching him.”

For those who volunteer their time for the team; this is a great shot for them to just enjoy what summer baseball is all about.

“What makes it special is just, seeing all the boys out there, playing, cheering them on. Family, friends, we’re all here.”