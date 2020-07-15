VHSL to decide plan for high school sports on July 27

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (WDVM) — The Virginia High School League met Wednesday to discuss the fall sports season.

No decision was made, but the committee put together three possible models that they will vote on later this month. The models are as followed:

Model #1- Leave all sports in current season. Only low/moderate contact risk sports such as golf and cross country will be allowed to play. Football, field hockey, volleyball and cheer would not be able to play.

Model #2- Switch fall and spring sports seasons. All spring sports besides lacrosse would be allowed to play in the fall.

Model #3- Delay all sports and do a Condensed Interscholastic Plan. The winter season would be between December 14 – February 20, the fall season between February 15 – May 1, and the spring season from April 12 – June 26.

The VHSL is scheduled to make their decision between the three models on July 27.