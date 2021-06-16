Urbana boy’s lacrosse keep on dancin’, advance to the 3A state final

Urbana boy’s lacrosse celebrate their win over Marriotts Ridge, as it closes in the dying seconds of the game.

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – With less than 10 minutes to go in the second period, Urbana’s Jack Jozwiak held possession, looking for space for an easy shot.

That space manifested itself, through Jason Kolar, who received a lob near the crease, and flicked it in with a low shot to the right corner, to open the Hawks’ lead, 3-2.

That goal, would serve as the catalyst for Urbana’s offense heading into halftime. The Hawks held a 5-2 lead, going into the break.

They would lock in, to finish with a 10-5 victory over #6 Marriotts Ridge, locking up their spot in the 3A state final game, on Friday, at 5 PM against Towson H.S.

“Just everyone came together as a team.” said senior Jason Kolar, who scored four goals for the Hawks. “We faced adversity I think really for the first time in a real sons, and we proved ourselves. We did what we wanted to do, we got it done. And we’re just very thankful, just excited to be at Loyola.”

“I mean I was praying everyday for these guys to get an opportunity.” said Head Coach Gavin Donahue, “Especially these guys, they deserve it. I mean they’re a talented group – I mean, I don’t know about ever, but one of the most talented to come out of here. And to lose two years with them would have been a shame, and thank God the state [MPSSAA] did what they did, and we’re going to Loyola, baby!”