Urbana boy’s lacrosse dominate J.M Bennett at home, advances to 3A state semifinal

IJAMSVILLE, Md. (WDVM) – The Urbana boy’s lacrosse team lock up their spot in the 3A state semifinals, after beating #7 J.M Bennett 16-4, in a dominant win at home.

Jack Jozwiak led the team with 5 goals, pushing Urbana to a 13-2 lead deeper in the first half.

“Oh my god, the Kolars [Jason & Eric], Jason [Jozwiak], all of our guys. All of our guys have stepped up and made it really easy. There is no one guy that has to do everything; we just move the ball really well, within each other, and -just works. Get some dunks.” said Jack Jozwiak, when asked about how his teammates make it easy for him to tally up his goals.

“As you know, and these guys know – we only have one goal, and that is to win a state championship this year, and we’ve got two more steps to do that, we’ve got to keep working hard this week.” said Head Coach Gavin Donahue.

The Urbana Hawks will be back on Legacy Field on Wednesday, hosting Marriotts Ridge.