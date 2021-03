RESTON, Va (WDVM) — South Lakes football is having another great year, but that is now in jeopardy.

The Seahawks are on pause for two weeks due to COVID concerns early this week.

It comes at the worse time. With only a few weeks remaining in the regular season, and playoffs just around the corner, South Lakes might not be able to play another game.

South Lakes is 3-1 on the season, and are one of the top teams in the region.