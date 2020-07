CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) -- Over a month ago, the Virginia High School League announced that schools may have out of season practices with limitations.

One of the schools taking advantage of the VHSL's decision is Centreville, as the Wildcats have been practicing twice a week for over a month. Not knowing if they are even going to have a season, Centreville is putting in work while following the regulations the VHSL has put in place.