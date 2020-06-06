Shenandoah Valley Swim League cancels upcoming season

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — For the first time since it was formed in 1992, the Shenandoah Valley Swim League (SVSL) has been officially canceled for the summer.

The board voted to cancel the dual meet season, as well as it’s championship meet, due to the concerns over COVID-19. The league consists of teams from Clarke County, Clearbrook, Sherando, Stonebrook, the Winchester Country Club, and the Winchester Swim Team.

Even with the season being canceled, the SVSL is still holding out on possibly doing something down the road.

“If things open up, it might be that we do a couple of squad meets between two different pools,” said Carol Marshall, Aquatics Director for Clarke County Parks and Recreation. “If we have the opportunity than that’s something we might try and do, but it’s not a given. We just have to take it one day at a time.”

The SVSL hopes they will be able to offer swim training or team practice according to facility, local, and state guidelines in the near future.