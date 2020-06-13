Senior Spotlight: Tommy Haas

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa (WDVM) — Shippensburg University senior javelin thrower Tommy Haas was two places away from being an All-American last year at the 2019 Division II Outdoor Championships.

After taking 14th and missing out on 2nd team All-American, Haas was ready to make this senior season is best season yet. With all of the upperclassmen studs out of the PSAC conference, Haas was looking like the front runner to win the conference javelin title. But that wasn’t the only thing he was going for.

His bigger goal was to find himself on the podium at nationals, becoming the next all-american javelin thrower in the long list in the schools history.

But only one problem: the pandemic.

Due to COVID-19, Haas saw his chances of accomplishing his goals, as well as his senior year, disappear.

However, Tommy isn’t looking back at his career like that. The senior mentioned how it was a tough week for him finding out his track and feild career at Ship was over, but he still had one heck of a career.

Haas placed 4th at PSAC’s his sophomore year and placed 5th as a junior, before taking 14th at NCAA’s. His personal best was over 206 feet, making roughly a 20 foot improvement from his freshman year. It was a tough pill to swallow, but Tommy is finding positives to take away from this experience.

“The biggest thing I took away from it is you can only control the controllable,” said Haas. “All athletics our entire life that we have done is learn how to win but also learn how to lose. In this situation, you got to learn how to lose and learn how to bounce back from it.”

Tommy is currently applying for medical school, but something to note sporting wise: he still has one more year of college eligibility if he ever wanted to try and finish what he never got to.