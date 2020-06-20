Senior Spotlight: Josh Alexander-Goldsmith

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — Josh Alexander-Goldsmith, a senior thrower at Westfield High School, was putting together his best track season of his career.

The senior came into the year only qualifying for the District meet, but as the season went on, he saw himself going farther than just Districts. Josh placed second at the Concorde District meet in the shot put and then followed that up with a second place finish at the regional meet.

At states, Josh found his way onto the podium with his career best throw of over 50 feet. It did not only place him fourth in the state, but he became the indoor school record holder in the shot put. The throw also qualified Josh for the national meet.

Unfortunately, the indoor national meet was canceled, as was the entire outdoor season, due to the pandemic. Just like that, Josh’s spectacular senior season came to an end.

“It was my first year I actually done anything past Districts,” said Josh. “It felt like everything was coming together right then for nationals to be a giant meet for me and they just canceled it.”

Josh’s senior season might have been cut short, but not before solidifying himself in the Westfield record books. The senior’s track and field career isn’t over, as he will be doing indoor and outdoor track for the University of Lynchburg this upcoming season.