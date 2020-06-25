Millbrook HS hires new softball coach after coach resignation

WINCHESTER, Va (WDVM) — On Tuesday, Millbrook High School named Jason Orr as their new softball head coach, but that is not the big headliner to this story.

Last year, Rich Pell was hired as the new head coach for softball, but resigned after one season. Pell coached the Pioneer softball team for the past year, but never coached a game due to COVID-19.

“I simply could not devote my time required to successfully lead Millbrook’s softball program due to business obligations and my desire to watch my daughter play college softball and my son play high school baseball next year,” said Pell.

Millbrook softball is left in good hands, however, as Orr has 20 years of coaching experience, coaching travel teams as well as youth league teams.