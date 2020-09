CHARLES TOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – In a game forced to start late because of lightning delay; the Martinsburg Bulldogs faced off against the Washington Patriots late on Wednesday night.

The first half ended in a 0-0 deadlock, with both teams creating ample chances for themselves but failing to convert and finish.

In the second half, it was Martinsburg who would end up coming out on top, winning the match 2-1.