Linganore baseball’s season comes to a heartbreaking end

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – In the top of the seventh inning, with one out remaining, and a chance to take the lead, Ryan Sachar lines one straight to Atholton’s shortstop, who tosses it to second base.

In a confusing sequence, the second baseman had fell, after Linganore’s Adam Everett slid to second, before getting tagged. No call was made initially, but after discussing amongst themselves, the umpires called an interference on Adam Everett, calling it a forced slide play.

That final out would be the Atholton Raider’s ticket to the 3A State Baseball final, ending the Linganore Lancers’ season.

The Raiders led 3-0, heading into the top of the fifth inning, when the Lancers started mounting their comeback. Matt Rosquist would smack a two-run RBI single to right field, tying the game at 3.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Atholton would get their lead back, behind Dustin Ide-Son’s single to right field, bringing home Jason Drucker for the 4-3 lead.