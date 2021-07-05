Keys drub Williamsport 11-4, complete two-game sweep

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – Up 2-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Frederick’s Zach Dezenzo steps up at the plate, smacking one deep right field for a three-run RBI double, capitalizing on loaded bases.

Zac Fascia would later single one home, to bring Dezenzo in for the 6-0 lead. The Keys would end up holding on to that lead, beating the Williamsport Crosscutters 11-4.

With this win, the Keys are riding the momentum of a three-game win streak.

The Keys are back in action Tuesday through Thursday, hosting the West Virginia Black Bears.