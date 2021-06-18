“..It means everything..” Urbana boy’s lacrosse wins first state title in program history

BALTIMORE, Md. (WDVM) – With less than four minutes left on the clock, Urbana’s Jason Kolar begins setting up the play from 15 yards out, near his team’s bench. Kolar would cut towards the center, and find sophomore Dylan Lange near the crease. Lang would turn inside, and fires a shot to the low right corner; giving Urbana the 7-6 lead.

Despite having a lead late in the game, it came down to the wire; off a turnover from Urbana’s Jason Jozwiak, Towson’s Wyatt Derbyshire would have a chance to tie the game in the dying seconds, but his shot would go left of the goal post.

And then, jubilation. The Urbana Hawks boy’s lacrosse team had capped off a perfect season (12-0), with their first state title in program history.

“It means everything.” said Jason Jozwiak, when asked about what this title means to him and his teammates.

“You know last year when we found out our season was canceled, we didn’t know what was going to go on.” said senior Austin McMahon, when asked about the kind of obstacles they’ve had to overcome in this season. “We thought we were going to go back on the field, but we ended up not, and just being able to play this year, it’s just – nothing better.”

The Hawks would find themselves in a hole early, for the first time this season; when they trailed 3-1, after Towson’s Will Kennedy found the back of the net late in the second quarter. Urbana’s next goal wouldn’t come until the third, when the team capitalized on a turnover from Towson, turning it into a quick fastbreak.

“Our defense kept us in the game, and our goalie, Cullen McKay, was excellent.” said Jack Jozwiak, talking about the struggles his team had early on. “He just kept telling us to shoot, and that they’d eventually fall, and they did.”

“We were getting beat to the correct spots on the field, when we were getting beat.” said Head Coach Gavin Donahue, “Give Cullen McKay all the credit in the world, he was a brick wall. He made a lot of key saves for us, and if it wasn’t for him, we don’t win this game.”

Cullen racked up two saves for the Hawks, late in the game to keep Towson at bay. Both saves would come after the Hawks moved ahead of the Generals with a 7-6 lead.

“I mean, it’s clear; it’s what I’m trained to do.” said Cullen McKay; when asked about the final eight minutes of the game, and what his mindset was like. “We’ve all had to work hard, and I’ve had to work pretty hard to get to where I am right now – I dunno, it was just insane.”

An insane closing, to a day that started with a vision for the Hawks; thanks to their head coach.

“It’s only the third team to win a state title in Frederick County.” said Gavin Donahue, “Urbana, the first lacrosse team to win a championship [in program history]. Before we left the school today, I kind of put a vision in their head, where that banner could go for us, and you know what they did it, I’m so happy for them.”