Five golfers pull out of PGA Travelers Championships

(WDVM) — As the PGA Travelers Championship began Thursday, five golfers withdrew from the event due to concerns over COVID-19.

Brooks Koepka and Webb Simpson were two of the five golfers that withdrew. As many golfers express concern over the pandemic, golfer Justin Rose feels safe with the safety measures the PGA has put into place.

“I think the tour are doing everything within their power,” said Rose. “That’s where I think golf has an advantage over other sports…. I’m hoping that is a benefit for us, but we need the guys to continue to stay safe and healthy.”