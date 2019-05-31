Skip to content
WDVM 25
Hagerstown
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Maryland
Nova News
I-270 News
West Virginia
Veterans Voices
DC Bureau
National
Black History Month
Coronavirus
Elections
Cold Case Investigations
inFOCUS
Border Report Tour
Issues & Insiders
Capitol Review
Ag News
CMA Awards
Top Stories
Loudoun County Public Schools closed through March 20
Governor Northam declares state of emergency in the Commonwealth of Virginia
Washington County Public Schools cancels all out-of-state travel
How will the coronavirus affect the Olympics?
Weather
Local Forecast
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Pennsylvania Sports
WVU Mountaineers
Masters Report
Japan 2020
Scorestream
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
WDVM’s Remarkable Women of 2020
Job Connection
Pet of the Week
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Events
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
WDVM Basketball Madness
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Obituaries
Trending Stories
Maryland public schools closed from March 16-27 in coronavirus response
Video
MCPS board responds to demands to close schools due to coronavirus
Video
Siblings Sentenced in Clarke County for Sister’s Murder
Video
Washington County Public Schools cancels all out-of-state travel
West Virginia one of three states without a case of COVID-19; High School basketball tournaments canceled
Tweets by WDVMTV