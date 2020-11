ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) - On Wednesday, Head Coach Ron Rivera announced that Terry McLaurin had been voted as a Team Captain. This decision was unanimous, according to the head coach.

"Just to let you guys know, in talking today with some of the captains and team leaders, with Landon [Collins] having gone through surgery and on IR, we had a team captain position open up. The players unanimously asked that [WR] Terry McLaurin be made a team captain." said Ron Rivera "So, they made him a team captain today. We announced it today after practice, and the guys were very fired up. I’m very happy for Terry. A very well-earned honor.”