ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Carson Wentz officially takes command as QB1 for the Washington Commanders.

Washington traded a 3rd round pick this year, a 3rd round pick next year that can go to a 2nd round pick if he plays 70$% of the snaps, and Washington and Indy also swapped places in the 2nd round this year in return for Wentz and the Colts’ 7th round pick.

Wentz started in all 17 games this season for the Colts and had them in playoff contention before losing the final two games of the season. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft threw for 3,563 passing yards, 27 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.