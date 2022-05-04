ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — The Washington Commanders selected Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson last Thursday in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Dotson had a spectacular 2021 season with the Nittany Lions, catching 91 balls for over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns. However, it wasn’t just in college where Dotson was a difference maker.

Back in high school, Dotson made a name for himself. He played for Nazareth High School, where he immediately made an impact.

Nazareth High School football head coach Tom Falzone talking about Jahan Dotson’s immediate impact at a young age

“At a young age, what he was able to do at that level, you knew he had something really special,” said Tom Falzone, Jahan Dotson’s high school head coach. “His freshman year, he became a starter, and didn’t take long throughout the summer to figure out we had some real special talent here.”

Coach Falzone has been a coach for quite some time, and has coached many players during his tenure, but he still believes that Dotson is one of, if not the best receiver, he’s ever coached.

“Just watching him continue to grow and get better,” said Falzone. “Just the tool set he has, and the skills that he has. There’s so much versatility to the things and parts of his game that’s a great player to have. I know he can do some things that other receivers can’t.”

After coaching Dotson through high school, Falzone is finally ready to see his former player fulfill his dream in the NFL.

Narareth High School football coach Tom Falzone talking about how proud he is of Dotson

“It almost makes you tear up a little bit thinking about it,” said Falzone. “It’s always been a goal of his. But that dream has slowly become a reality. This is awesome. This community absolutely loves him. We are so proud of him. It couldn’t happen for a nicer guy and a nicer family. I just can’t wait for Sundays.”