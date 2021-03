FILE – Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith (11) plays in an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Pittsburgh, in this Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, file photo. Washington has informed Alex Smith the team is releasing the veteran quarterback, according to a person with direct knowledge of the decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Friday, March 5, 2021, because Smith’s release was not yet official. The NFL’s Comeback Player of the Year hopes to continue playing next season at age 37. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team have released quarterback Alex Smith.

This comes after the veteran requested to be released from the team. Head coach Ron Rivera released a statement on the decision where he states, “It would be best for both parties to move on.”

We have released QB Alex Smith pic.twitter.com/wdDya9oVqa — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 5, 2021

Rivera goes on to say, “Everyone here in Washington wishes Alex and his family the best going forward and appreciates all that he gave to our organization.”