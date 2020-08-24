Washington Football Head Coach Ron Rivera comments on the way this NFL off season has affected preparing for the season ahead

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – The Washington Football team will open their season at home, against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, September 13th.

Preparing for the season has been a challenge for all teams across the league, as Head Coach Ron Rivera says, ““The only thing I think you’re really going to miss are the preseason games. I’ll say this, too, the way we went through the ramped-up period and the way we are now in pads, I’m very comfortable with that. I really am because those first couple weeks of ramp-up was an opportunity to go back and do what you normally do in OTAs.”

“That’s the installation and the getting to know your guys. And then as we got into the next phases of ramp-up, then we got to see some of the competition, some of the guys competing against one another, and now we’re in the padded phase where we’re hitting and doing those things.”

Rivera went on to further elaborate on the state of this season, saying, “If there was a way to play one or two preseason games, I’d be all for it right now just because we’ve progressed really nicely. The soft issue injuries have been down because of it I think. Who knows, maybe we’re onto something where some things could change. But I really thought we’ve done a nice job of taking advantage. I stress to our players and coaches: ‘Let’s take a couple weeks as if we’re in OTAs. We’re working to a phase up. We’re working to a phase up until we get into pads.”

“I thought our guys handled it well. I tried to keep that approach of it’s an opportunity to learn, learn, learn, learn, learn. I thought the guys were on it. I am pleased with where we are. We’ve got a long way to go, we really do. It’s a process, and that’s what I’m stressing to the guys that we’re in the middle of this process of development, the process of learning and growing. As we continue to take another step each day, each week, hopefully we can put ourselves in position to be ready to play football when we start in September.”