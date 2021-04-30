Washington add depth on the offensive line, select Samuel Cosmi with 51st pick

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – With their second round pick, the Washington Football team picked up Texas’ Samuel Cosmi; who adds much needed depth, and size for Washington’s offensive line.
During his Pro Day at Texas, Sam put himself on the map by running a 4.84 40-yard dash, and racking up 36 reps on the bench press.
In 2018, Cosmi was a freshman All-American, playing as a left tackle. In 2019, he was a first-team selection for PFF’s Big 12 Team of the Year and caught a touchdown pass on a trick play against West Virginia. In 2020, he was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree and a second-team All-America selection by CBS Sports/247Sports.
This story will be updated.