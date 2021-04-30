Washington add depth on the offensive line, select Samuel Cosmi with 51st pick

Texas offensive guard Sam Cosmi (52) brings the Texas State Flag onto the field before an NCAA college football game against Texas Tech, Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Thomas)

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) – With their second round pick, the Washington Football team picked up Texas’ Samuel Cosmi; who adds much needed depth, and size for Washington’s offensive line.

During his Pro Day at Texas, Sam put himself on the map by running a 4.84 40-yard dash, and racking up 36 reps on the bench press.

In 2018, Cosmi was a freshman All-American, playing as a left tackle. In 2019, he was a first-team selection for PFF’s Big 12 Team of the Year and caught a touchdown pass on a trick play against West Virginia. In 2020, he was a first-team All-Big 12 honoree and a second-team All-America selection by CBS Sports/247Sports.

This story will be updated.