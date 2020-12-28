The Washington Football Team release quarterback Dwayne Haskins

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team announced in a tweet on Monday that they will be releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins after two seasons.
Haskins was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
In a press release Head Coach Ron Rivera stated, “This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
