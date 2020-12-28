The Washington Football Team release quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Washington Football Team quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) as he prepares to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Washington Football Team announced in a tweet on Monday that they will be releasing quarterback Dwayne Haskins after two seasons.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Haskins was drafted by Washington in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In a press release Head Coach Ron Rivera stated, “This afternoon I met with Dwayne and informed him that we would be releasing him. I told him that I believe it benefits both parties that we go our separate ways. We want to thank Dwayne for his contributions these last two seasons and wish him well moving forward.”