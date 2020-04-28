Live Now
Shepherd’s Devin Phelps signs with Arizona Cardinals

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — Former Shepherd wide receiver, Devin Phelps, has signed as an undrafted free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

Phelps is responsible for the game winning touchdown caught with just 11 seconds left over Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the first round of the playoffs. His game winning grab was just one of his team high 14 last season.

Phelps finished the season with 61 receptions, 1, 104 yards and earned All-PSAC East honors.

The Arizona Cardinals, lead by 2018 Heisman trophy winner, Kyler Murray, went 5-10-1 last season.

