Ron Rivera taking a long look at offensive line before season

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) – Since the Washington Football Team have announced their starting quarterback, their attention now focuses on filling out their roster with 52 other players, to have their final 53-man roster before the start of their season.

A big part of that offense will rely on the personnel involved with the offensive line, no pun intended. With fourth-round draft pick Saahdiq Charles recovering from his injury, Head Coach Ron Rivera says, “This is one of those things where you’re going to keep a good number of offensive lineman. For the safety’s sake. I mean if there is one position you can’t have a catastrophe at, in terms of catching the virus; its offensive line. And so that is a position we’ll take a long look at and not just on the 53 but on the practice squad as well.”

