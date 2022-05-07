ASHBURN, Va (WDVM) — Friday afternoon was the media’s first look at the Washington Commanders newly drafted rookies.

Before Day 2 of rookie minicamp, head coach Ron Rivera spoke to the media, and was already impressed with his rookies. One of the surprising rookies he spoke about, was sixth round pick Cole Turner, the tight end from Nevada.

“Cole Turner is going to wow a lot of guys,” said Rivera. “Just because of his athleticism and his size and his ability to run. He’s a guy that’s going to help us.”

After practice, Turner was told about Rivera’s thoughts.

“It feels awesome,” said Turner. “It feels like I’m in the place I’m supposed to be in, and I’m really lucky to have a coaching staff that’s backing me.”