Washington’s NFL team announces new Senior VP of Media

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Washington NFL team’s new Senior Vice President of Media will also be the first woman to be a regular on-air member of an NFL radio broadcast booth.

Julie Donaldson is taking on the role, effective immediately, according to a press release sent Tuesday. Her role includes overseeing the broadcast operation as well as working on the aforementioned gameday radio broadcast.

The team’s owner, Dan Snyder, called her a “trailblazing journalist.” In a quote from the press release, he said:

“Julie Donaldson is a trailblazing journalist who has worked on multiple award-winning shows and has a passion for sports in the DMV. She has contributed countless hours of her time to work alongside Tanya and WOW (Women of Washington) to help raise awareness for breast cancer. She has been a staple in the community and I can’t think of anyone better to lead our organization’s in-house media and content into this new digital age.” Dan Snyder, July 21, 2020

The press release said she has extensive sports broadcast experience, including working on Olympics coverage as well as covering “nearly every team, athlete and major sports story in the Washington, D.C., and Baltimore region.”

“This is a challenge I’ve been preparing and working towards for nearly 20 years in sports media, including the last decade in Washington,” Donaldson said. “I am excited to join the organization as we begin a new era and I look forward to working with my new colleagues in making it stronger than ever.”

Last week, Washington’s NFL team announced two new scouting executive staff.

