Washington’s NFL team announces new Director of Pro Scout and Senior Pro Scout

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Washington’s NFL team announced new executive staff members on Friday.

Eric Stokes is the new director of pro scouting and Don Warren is the new senior pro scout. In a press release, Head Coach Ron Rivera said Stokes “is a man that knows what I expect and knows the culture that I want to instill here in Washington.”

The press release said Stokes was previously with the Carolina Panthers for five seasons as director of college scouting, regional director of college scouting and southwest area scout. He also worked with the Miami Dolphins, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks (he also played on the Seahawks team in the late ’90s).

After 10 years of scouting for the Panthers, Don Warren is coming back to Washington. The press release said he was previously a pro scout for Washington’s football team from 2005-2009.

Warren “is a man who I trust and whose work I value. I am so happy that he gets to return to the organization where he played and help us transition into a new era of football in Washington, D.C.,” said Rivera.

The new executive staff announcement comes a day after former employees of the Washington team were publicly accused of sexual harassment and verbal abuse in The Washington Post’s exclusive story.

Earlier on Friday, the team’s owner, Dan Snyder, released a statement in part saying: “This story has strengthened my commitment to setting a new culture and standard for our team, a process that began with hiring Coach Rivera earlier this year.”

