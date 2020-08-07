Washington NFL releases Runningback Derrius Guice after domestic violence arrest

(WDVM) — Derrius Guice of the Washington NFL team turned himself in to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Friday evening.

According to The Washington Post, Guice was arrested on domestic violence charges.

The Washington NFL team released the following statement Friday regarding the incident:

“On Thursday we learned of a potential domestic violence related incident involving RB Derrius Guice. We immediately alerted the National Football League and have continued to work with them during this process. We then met with Derrius to inform him that he was excused from all team activity pending a review of this matter. This afternoon we learned that there were multiple charges filed against Derrius. Upon review of the nature of these charges and following internal discussions, we have decided to release Derrius immediately.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

