DeAngelo Hall and Bram Weinstein join Washington Football Team’s media staff

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) – Two new people are joining the Washington Football Team’s media team.

The team said the new members will be DeAngelo Hall, who was a defensive back on the team for ten years, and sports broadcasting veteran Bram Weinstein.

Recently, the team announced Julie Donaldson as Senior Vice President of Media and Content. Hall and Weinstein will work with Donaldson “for the team’s game day radio broadcasts and will take part in various parts of the team’s weekly television broadcast programming,” according to a press release sent Tuesday.

“While I loved my time playing for Washington for the better part of 10 years, there is more I would have liked to have accomplished for the fans. This opportunity will allow me to make a lasting impact in a different way,” Hall said.

Weinstein said, “Since 1979, only two people have had the privilege of holding the position of play-by-play voice of the Washington Football Team. With that in mind, and knowing what this team means to our community, I am humbled and honored to be given this opportunity.”

