COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – Maryland football players took part in drills in front of 45 NFL scouts from 29 different teams at Jones Hill House on Wednesday, hoping to land themselves a spot on an NFL roster.

Former Maryland lacrosse star Jared Bernhardt joined the group, displaying his football talents as well.

“This is my first pro day, so that was a little different,” Bernhardt said. “But I just tried to come out and give it everything I had.”

Bernhardt is Maryland’s all-time leading scorer in men’s lacrosse. He’s a Tewaaraton award winner and helped the Terps end a 42-year NCAA championship drought in 2017 as a freshman. After five years with the Terps, earning an extra year of eligibility due to COVID, Bernhardt joined division II Ferris State’s football program and led them to a national championship as their quarterback in December.

“How dedicated he is, how hard he trains, and his character,” Maryland men’s lacrosse head coach John Tillman said. “I think all of those things are important for any athlete at any level and he’s off the charts.”

Bernhardt has his eyes set on the NFL, hoping to latch on to an NFL roster. The NFL is in his blood, his father Jim Bernhardt, was an assistant coach with the Houston Texans. Jim passed away in 2019.

“I think he would be really proud,” Bernhardt said. “I’m sure he would give me some critiques here and there, but he’s just a big influence on myself and my brothers and how we carry ourselves to this point. I don’t think I would be here without him.”

Bernhardt is entering the draft as a receiver, but he tells WDVM that he’ll do whatever it takes on the football field at the next level.

“I think just going out and giving it my best, just working hard,” Bernhardt said. “Everyone wants the secret sauce or this and that, but it takes what it takes to do that stuff, so just kind of keeping my head down and keep working.”

Former Penn State lacrosse player Chris Hogan enjoyed a ten year NFL career as a wide receiver. It is not a common route to the league, but so far, Bernhardt has succeeded in just about all of his athletic avenues.

“When he puts his mind to it, I just don’t bet against Bernhardt,” Tillman said.